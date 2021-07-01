Abstract

Suicide is a worldwide public health concern claiming approximately 800,000 lives around the world every year. The impact of loneliness on mental and physical wellbeing has received increasing attention in recent years, however its role in the emergence of self-injurious thoughts and behaviours is unclear. The current study explored loneliness in relation to other psychological variables associated with self-injurious thoughts and behaviour. Data were collected from UK residents (n = 400, aged 18-76 years) via an online survey accessible between September 2018 and April 2019. Univariate multinomial logistic regression analyses identified that loneliness independently distinguished between participants with no history of self-injurious thoughts or behaviours, those with a history of self-injurious thoughts only, and those with a history of self-injurious behaviours. When other key variables were controlled for, loneliness distinguished between controls and those with a self-injurious thoughts or behaviours history. However, loneliness did not distinguish between people with self-injurious thoughts only and those with a history of self-injurious behaviours. To understand how loneliness might contribute towards the emergence of self-injury, analysis exploring the extent to which loneliness moderates established risk factors (e.g., defeat, entrapment) was conducted. The results suggest that loneliness moderates both the relationship between defeat and entrapment, and between entrapment and self-injurious thoughts. Future work exploring these associations prospectively would advance understanding of the role of loneliness in suicide risk and inform the development of clinical and community-based suicide prevention interventions.

