Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are many diagnoses in the field of gynecology that can severely impact the lives of patients and that are associated with an increased risk of developing depression. The goal of this study was to investigate which gynecological diagnoses are associated with depression.



METHODS: This retrospective case-control study based on the Disease Analyzer database (IQVIA) included 5893 women aged 18 years or older with depression and 5893 age-matched pairs followed in 256 gynecological practices in 2019 (index date). A multivariate logistic regression model was used to study the association between 33 pre-defined diagnoses documented within five years prior to the index date and depression diagnosis.



RESULTS: In total, 9 diseases were significantly associated with diagnosis of depression. The strongest association was observed for breast cancer (Odds Ratio (OR: 2.11 (95% Confidence Interval (CI): 1.76-2.52)), followed by female infertility (OR: 1.91 (95% CI: 1.48-2.47)), cancer of female genital organs excl. breast (OR: 1.87 (95% CI: 1.32-2.66)), and sexual dysfunction (OR: 1.63 (95% CI: 1.27-2.09). Other diseases that showed a significant association with depression included endometriosis, mastodynia, candidiasis, infections with a predominantly sexual mode of transmission, and urinary incontinence. Patients with a higher number of different disorders were more likely to be diagnosed with depression (ORs from 1.40 for two disorders to 2.38 for >6 disorders as compared to no disorders).



CONCLUSION: A wide range of diseases documented in gynecologists' practices were associated with depression diagnosis. Understanding all of these associations may help gynecologists to refer women promptly to psychologists or psychiatrists who may help to manage depression in this population.

