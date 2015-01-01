SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jagnoor J, Kobusingye O, Scarr JP. Lancet 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S0140-6736(21)01601-9

Most of the 235 000 deaths from drowning each year occur in low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs). A quarter of all drowning deaths are reported in children younger than 5 years and drowning is among the ten leading causes of deaths in young people aged 5-14 years. The world's highest child drowning rates are in populations who live around river basins in the Bay of Bengal across India and Bangladesh, with nearly 46 children drowning each day...


