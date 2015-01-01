Abstract

Psychiatric emergency patients constitute a population at high risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB). However, the risk factors for STB in this population have not been clearly defined. This study aimed to explore the risk factors for STB in psychiatric emergency patients in China. A cross-sectional analysis was conducted at the emergency department of psychiatry, Anding Hospital, Capital Medical University from 2015 to 2017. The Chinese suicide risk factors scale was used to test the STB of the patients. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was used to determine the risk factors of STB. A total of 12,345 patients were included. Their average age was 36 years. According to the suicide risk scale, 3436 cases (27.83%) were at risk of STB, mainly young adults. The multivariable analysis showed that urban residence, years of education, living in Beijing, ethnic Han, living alone, unemployment, poor relationship with parents, one or more siblings, visit time in the night, family history, disease course, total duration, the total number of psychiatric hospitalizations, a clear diagnosis, Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale total score ≥28.5, Hamilton Depression Rating Scale total score ≥20, and Young Mania Rating Scale total score ≥12 were independent risk factors for STB.

