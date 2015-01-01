Abstract

Vision is important for safe driving, but there is limited understanding regarding the impact of vision disorders on driving ability and safety. This systematic review evaluated and summarized evidence on the impact of vision disorders and impairment on motor vehicle crash (MVC) risk and on-road driving performance across seven databases, was prospectively registered with PROSPERO (CRD42020180135), and study quality rated using a standard tool. Forty-eight studies met the inclusion criteria for MVC risk (N = 36), on-road performance (N = 9), and both MVC risk and on-road performance (N = 3). Of these studies, less than half were rated as 'good' quality. Due to the small number of studies and often conflicting findings, it was not possible to draw firm conclusions for most vision disorders. However, evidence from several 'good' and 'fair' quality studies suggested increased MVC risk with binocular visual field impairment. There was mixed evidence regarding the impact of cataract, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and homonymous field loss on MVC risk and no evidence of increased MVC risk with mild VA impairment. This review highlights the need for well-designed future studies to further explore the impact of vision disorders and impairment on driving outcomes to inform evidence-based policy and fitness to drive guidelines.

Language: en