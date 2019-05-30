Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depressive symptoms are the most common mental illness among people living with HIV/AIDS. Depressive symptoms impact negatively on the course of HIV infection and can lead to suicide and increased risk of mortality when it is a severe form. Although depressive symptoms are common among HIV/AIDS patients, only a few studies have been conducted in Ethiopia and no study, particularly at Nekemte town public hospitals. Therefore, this study was aimed at assessing the prevalence and risk factors for depressive symptoms among people living with HIV/AIDS attending Nekemte town public hospitals, Western Ethiopia.



METHODS. An institution-based cross-sectional study design was conducted on 425 HIV/AIDS patients at Nekemte town public hospitals, from March 30 to May 30, 2019. Data were collected through interviews and patient document reviews. The nine-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) was used to collect information concerning depressive symptoms and was defined by a PHQ-9 score ≥ 5. HIV stigma and discrimination scales were used to measure stigma. Social support was described by a sum score of the Oslo3 social support scale (OSS-3). The collected data was entered into EpiData Windows version 4.1 and then exported to Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS) Windows version 24.0 for analysis. All variables found to be significant at the bivariable level (p value < 0.25) were entered into a multivariable logistic regression model. p values of <0.05 and 95% confidence level were used to determine statistical significance.



RESULTS: Out of the total of 384 study participants who participated in the study, 165 (42.96%) had depressive symptoms. Self-reported sleeping problems (AOR = 7.04, 95% CI: 3.23, 15.33), CD4 level of <200 (AOR = 5.45, 95% CI: 2.06, 14.42), poor social support (AOR = 2.79, 95% CI: 1.17, 6.67), and perceived stigma (AOR = 9.11, 95% CI: 1.17, 17.33) were significantly associated with depressive symptoms among HIV/AIDS patients at Nekemte town public hospitals.



CONCLUSION: The level of depressive symptoms among HIV/AIDS patients in this study was high. Self-reported sleeping problems, CD4 level, social support, and perceived stigma were found to be significantly associated with depressive symptoms among HIV patients. Health care professionals should have to strengthen the linkage of mental health with antiretroviral therapy (ART) clinic to early detect and treat depressive symptoms.

