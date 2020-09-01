Abstract

We thank the authors for their interest in our review paper 'Best practice in reducing the suicide risk in head and neck cancer patients: a structured review' and for their constructive and insightful comments. While there are multiple observational studies evaluating suicide risk among HNC patients, there is a conspicuous dearth of evidence relating to suicidal ideation or demonstrating the utility of specific interventions to reduce the frequency or intensity of suicidal thoughts, or indeed reduce risk of suicide attempts or completion in this high-risk population. Our review aimed to summarise and critically evaluate the available evidence regarding the burden of suicide and suicidal ideation in HNC patients and identify knowledge-gaps that need addressing to meet this important clinical need.

