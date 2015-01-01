|
Brunborg GS, Skogen JC, Burdzovic Andreas J. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: No previous studies have examined the cross-sectional association between fear of missing out (FOMO) and binge-drinking among adolescents. The aim of the present study was: (i) to estimate the magnitude of this association; (ii) to assess the impact of potential confounders (i.e. sensation-seeking, symptoms of depression and self-regulation); and (iii) determine if it is uniform across all levels of these characteristics.
youth; alcohol; adolescence; fear of missing out; FOMO