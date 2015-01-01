Abstract

Propofol is a rapidly acting sedative drug, which is usually administered intravenously. It is widely used in procedural sedation due to its rapid onset and easy reversibility. It has a good safety profile when used in combination with ventilation and monitoring. However, propofol can bring on feelings of euphoria, sexual disinhibition, tension relief and hallucinations, creating a potential for abuse. At an international level, recreational propofol use among medical staff is a growing, yet under reported problem. In order to highlight this issue in an Irish context, the case reports described are among the first recorded deaths in Ireland due to unmonitored self-administration of propofol. The difficulties facing forensic pathologists in detecting propofol and its metabolites in these cases are outlined. The potential for propofol abuse should influence healthcare facilities to make their staff aware of the risks associated with it. This in turn would promote vigilance and encourage those affected to seek treatment.

