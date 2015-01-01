Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a common psychiatric disorder associated with working memory (WM) impairment. Neuroimaging studies showed divergent results of the WM process in MDD patients. Stress could affect the occurrence and development of depression, in which childhood maltreatment played an important role.



METHODS: Thirty-seven MDD patients and 54 healthy control subjects were enrolled and completed a WM functional magnetic resonance imaging task with maintenance and manipulation conditions under stress and non-stress settings. We collected demographical and clinical data, using 17-item Hamilton Depression Scale (HAMD-17) and Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) in MDD patients. In the WM task, we analyzed the main diagnosis effect and explored the correlation of impaired brain regions in MDD patients with CTQ and HAMD-17.



RESULTS: No group differences were found in the accuracy rate and reaction time between the two groups. MDD patients had lower brain activation in following regions (P (FWE) < 0.05). The left fusiform gyrus showed less activation in all conditions. The right supplementary motor area (SMA) exhibited decreased activation under non-stress. The anterior prefrontal cortex showed reduced activation during manipulation under stress, with the β estimations of the peak voxel showing significant group difference negatively correlated with childhood sex abuse (P (Bonferroni) < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: In our pilot study, MDD patients had reduced brain activation, affecting emotional stimuli processing function, executive function, and cognitive control function. Childhood maltreatment might affect brain function in MDD. This work might provide some information for future studies on MDD.

