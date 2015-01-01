Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) might be related to cognitive impairments observed in schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD). However, it remains unknown what aspects of ACEs are associated with cognitive impairments in SSD. Therefore, we aimed to investigate the association between various characteristics of ACEs (age at first exposure, severity, and multiplicity) and cognition in SSD and healthy controls (HCs). We enrolled 127 individuals with SSD and 56 HCs. Cognitive performance was assessed using the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS). The Childhood Experience of Care and Abuse Questionnaire was administered to record a history of ACEs. The following characteristics of ACEs were analyzed: multiplicity, severity, and age at first exposure. Individuals with SSD had significantly lower scores on all RBANS domains. Multiplicity and severity of ACEs were significantly higher in patients with SSD compared to HCs. In both groups, greater multiplicity of ACEs was associated with lower scores of global cognition and delayed memory. Additionally, in subjects with SSD, greater multiplicity and younger age at first exposure were associated with lower scores of attention. The present findings indicate that greater multiplicity and younger age at first exposure are the most important aspects of ACEs contributing to cognitive impairments observed in SSD. Moreover, ACEs might exert differential impact on cognition in SSD and HCs.

