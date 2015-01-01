|
Atropine sulfate (AS) auto-injectors are the only approved antidote for out-of-hospital emergency treatment of organophosphates (OP) toxicity. However, they are only available for military use and require the administration of multiple auto-injectors. Therefore, an alternative, patient-friendly and more affordable fast-disintegrating sublingual tablets (FDSTs) of AS were previously developed. In this article, the effect of modifying the microenvironment's pH and/or using penetration enhancers on AS sublingual transport pathways were evaluated in an attempt to further enhance AS sublingual permeability. Ten different AS FDST formulations with or without the incorporation of alkalizer and various penetration enhancers were manufactured and characterized. AS permeability was investigated through excised porcine sublingual membrane using Franz cells.
AtroPen; Atropine Sulfate; Fast Disintegrating Tablet; Organophosphates; Permeability; Sublingual