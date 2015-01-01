SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Opara I, Assan MA, Pierre K, Gunn JF, Metzger I, Hamilton J, Arugu E. J. Black Stud. 2020; 51(6): 611-631.

10.1177/0021934720935641

34305168

Recently, research has reported that the rates of suicide among Black children between the ages of 5 to 12-years-old are increasing as they are now more likely to commit suicide than White children. Yet, there are very few, if any, frameworks being used by researchers to explain the risks of suicide among Black children. Suicide research has overwhelmingly been focused on White youth thus leaving a critical gap in suicide research. This conceptual paper provides an integrated framework using the Interpersonal-Psychological Theory of Suicide and Intersectionality theory, as a guide for researchers, clinicians, and practitioners to incorporate culturally appropriate techniques in their work as a way to prevent suicide among Black children. This framework highlights racial discrimination, mental health, socioeconomic status, and sexual/gender minority status to be the most preeminent, yet understudied factors leading to suicide risk among Black children in the United States.


mental health; suicide; Black children; racial discrimination

