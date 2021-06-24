Abstract

Fear of falling is common among older adults with spinal diseases. The purpose of the current study was to examine fear of falling and related factors in this population. A total of 138 participants were recruited and completed survey questionnaires along with the Timed Up & Go Test. Participants were 73.7 years old on average, 52% had fall experience, and 56% were taking more than four medications. Multivariate regression analyses revealed that the use of sleeping pills, residence type, pain, activities of daily living, gait ability, and gait efficacy were significant predictors of fear of falling.



FINDINGS suggest that a fall prevention intervention for older adults with spinal diseases should include pain management, functional improvement, and gait rehabilitation with a focus on gait performance and gait efficacy. In addition, it is important to improve living environment and sleep hygiene, which are conducive to falls. [Journal of Gerontological Nursing, 47(8), 29-35.].

