Abstract

Vestibular physical therapy (VPT) is a specialized form of evidence-based therapy designed to alleviate primary (vertigo, dizziness, imbalance, gait instability, falls) and secondary (deconditioning, cervical muscle tension, anxiety, poor quality of life, fear of falling/fear avoidance behavior) symptoms related to vestibular disorders. This article provides an overview of VPT, highlighting various exercise modalities used to treat a variety of vestibular disorders. Patient safety and fall prevention are paramount; therefore, fall risk assessment and treatment are also addressed.

