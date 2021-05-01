|
Citation
|
Carender WJ, Grzesiak M, Telian SA. Otolaryngol. Clin. North Am. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Vestibular physical therapy (VPT) is a specialized form of evidence-based therapy designed to alleviate primary (vertigo, dizziness, imbalance, gait instability, falls) and secondary (deconditioning, cervical muscle tension, anxiety, poor quality of life, fear of falling/fear avoidance behavior) symptoms related to vestibular disorders. This article provides an overview of VPT, highlighting various exercise modalities used to treat a variety of vestibular disorders. Patient safety and fall prevention are paramount; therefore, fall risk assessment and treatment are also addressed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Balance; Dizziness; Fall prevention; Vestibular physical therapy; Vestibular rehabilitation