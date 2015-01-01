SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Osterman J, Buchanan C. Pediatr. Emerg. Med. Pract. 2021; 18(8): 1-24.

(Copyright © 2021, EB Medicine)

Less-lethal weapons and tactics are being increasingly used by law enforcement to minimize the reliance on more-lethal force. While these methods are designated as "less-lethal," they can cause morbidity and mortality when deployed. Knowledge of these weapons and tactics can help direct the workup and management of patients with injuries from these methods and can protect clinicians from secondary exposure and injuries. This issue reviews the most common less-lethal weapons and tactics used by law enforcement, describes their mechanism of action, and discusses associated common injury patterns. Recommendations are provided for the evaluation and management of these patients in the emergency department.


