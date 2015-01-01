Abstract

Suicidal behavior is a substantial public health issue faced by college campuses. College counseling professionals often interact with a variety of other student affairs professionals who may be involved in the management of suicidality on campus. However, research on their experiences and perspectives on this topic is scarce. In this study, we build on literature related to management of suicidality on campus, which is predominantly focused on campus counseling professionals. Fifteen semi-structured qualitative interviews were conducted with student affairs professionals to explore how professionals on campuses might better work together to prevent crises and support students at elevated risk for suicide. Recurrent and emerging themes included barriers impeding their ability to best serve suicidal students, their perceptions on what factors make students vulnerable to suicide, and suggestions for future research. We conclude with a discussion of options to increase quantity and quality of service provision on campus for suicidal students.

Language: en