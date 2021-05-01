|
Citation
Thomas P, Hazif-Thomas C. Soins Gerontol. 2021; 26(150): 31-34.
Vernacular Title
Les violences sexuelles faites aux personnes âgées
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Seniors at home and in institutions can be victims of sexual abuse. Older women are more often victims than men. Sexual violence is often accompanied by physical violence and theft of property. More often than among the youngest, the crime is passed over in silence with the authorities. The consequences of the assault are serious, especially when there is cognitive impairment in the victim.
Language: fr
Keywords
elderly; violence; abus sexuel; agism; âgisme; maison de retraite; nursing home; personne âgée; sexual abuse