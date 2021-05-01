Abstract

Seniors at home and in institutions can be victims of sexual abuse. Older women are more often victims than men. Sexual violence is often accompanied by physical violence and theft of property. More often than among the youngest, the crime is passed over in silence with the authorities. The consequences of the assault are serious, especially when there is cognitive impairment in the victim.





z Les personnes âgées, à domicile comme en établissement d'hébergement, peuvent être victimes de sévices sexuels z Les femmes âgées sont plus souvent victimes que les hommes z La violence sexuelle s'accompagne souvent de violence physique et de vol de biens z Plus souvent que chez les adultes jeunes, le délit est passé sous silence auprès des autorités z Les conséquences de l'agression sont graves, en particulier lorsqu'il existe des troubles cognitifs chez la victime.

Language: fr