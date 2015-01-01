|
Rosario-Williams B, Rombola C, Miranda R. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION: Relatively little research has examined the precise components of hopelessness that increase vulnerability to suicidal thinking. We examined whether certainty about an absence of positive future outcomes (Certainty-AP) would more strongly predict suicide ideation over time than certainty about negative future outcomes (Certainty-N).
Language: en
depression; suicide ideation; hopelessness; depressive predictive certainty; future events