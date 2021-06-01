Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The first COVID-19 cases occurred in the US in January of 2020, leading to the implementation of shelter in place. This study seeks to define the impact of shelter in place on the epidemiology of pediatric trauma.



METHODS: We examined pediatric trauma admissions at 5 Level 1 and 1 Level 2 US pediatric trauma centers between January 1 and June 30, 2017-2020. Demographic and injury data were compared between pre- and post-shelter in place patient cohorts.



RESULTS: A total of 8772 pediatric trauma activations were reviewed. There was a 13% decrease in trauma volume in 2020, with a nadir at 16 days following implementation of shelter in place. Injury severity scores were higher in the post-shelter in place cohort. The incidence of nonmotorized vehicle accidents and gunshot wounds increased in the post-shelter in place cohort.



CONCLUSION: We found an overall decrease in pediatric trauma volume following shelter in place. However, injuries tended to be more severe. Our findings help inform targeted injury prevention campaigns during future pandemics.

Language: en