Abstract

The purpose of this article is to study the content of a 19th century white porcelain pot from the Pochet-Desroche fabric, offered to the National Order of Pharmacists and probably containing theriac. The aim is to identify the active ingredients of any substances that may still be present and to try to determine the preparation period of the panacea. All the analyzes were carried out according to the reference current methods. Liquid / liquid extractions in a separating funnel, high performance liquid chromatography coupled with three-dimensional diode array molecular absorption spectrophotometry and gas chromatography coupled with mass spectrometry have revealed 218 molecules which may belong to the ingredients of a theriac. 29 of these are clearly still present in the opiate studied. Their comparison with the French pharmacopoeias formulas of 1818 and 1884 pleads for manufacture according to the formula of 1884. The originality of our work lies in the rarity of this type of analysis on very old pharmaceutical samples and in the fact that it concerns a mixture of great complexity.

Language: en