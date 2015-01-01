Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) and its health consequences should continue to be investigated to foster a healthy and safe working environment, which may reduce nurse staff turnover and improve nurse staff shortages. This study aimed to address the gap in understanding WPV in non-western nurses by examining the relationship between psychological WPV experience, psychological well-being, subjective job stress, and presenteeism among South Korean nurses.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study used data from the fifth Korean Working Conditions Survey (KWCS), and 477 nurses were analyzed. For the analysis, selected variables were extracted from the KWCS through a review of the existing literature. In the analysis, we included psychological WPV experiences, such as verbal abuse, unwanted sexual attention, threats, and/or humiliating behaviors over the past 1 month. We measured health outcomes including nurses' psychological well-being, subjective job stress, and presenteeism.



FINDINGS: Psychological WPV within the previous month was experienced by 11.1% of the participants. Experience with verbal abuse, threats, or humiliating behaviors was associated with more job stress, higher presenteeism, and poor psychological well-being.



CONCLUSION/APPLICATION TO PRACTICE: Study findings suggest that a comprehensive WPV prevention program accompanied by interventions aiming to reduce job stress and improve the well-being of nurses should be actively implemented. To prevent psychological WPV and improve the health of nurses, evidence-based efforts, such as establishment of WPV prevention procedures and education/training of workers at the national, organizational, and individual levels are needed.

