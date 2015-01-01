|
Citation
|
Lee J, Lee B. Workplace Health Saf. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) and its health consequences should continue to be investigated to foster a healthy and safe working environment, which may reduce nurse staff turnover and improve nurse staff shortages. This study aimed to address the gap in understanding WPV in non-western nurses by examining the relationship between psychological WPV experience, psychological well-being, subjective job stress, and presenteeism among South Korean nurses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
stress; well-being; workplace violence; nurse; presenteeism