Abstract

BACKGROUND: Paraquat is an effective, broad-spectrum, highly toxic quaternary ammonium herbicide. Paraquat poisoning has been reported frequently in recent years. It has severe lung, kidney, liver, and nervous system toxicity, and there is currently no specific antidote. Paraquat poisoning may follow ingestion, inhalation, and skin contact. There have been no previous reports of paraquat poisoning that resulted from kissing. This rare case provides a new reference for the prevention of paraquat poisoning. CASE SUMMARY: A 27-year-old man came to the emergency department complaining that he had come into contact with paraquat by kissing his girlfriend, who had taken 80-120 mL 20% paraquat. After admission, his lung computed tomography (CT) showed increased lung markings. Redness and a burning sensation developed on his tongue, which progressed to painful erosions and coalescent ulcers. The final diagnosis was mild paraquat poisoning. Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and symptomatic treatment were initiated and continued for 7 d. Dyspnea did not occur, subsequent lung CT showed no significant changes, and the tongue pain was slightly improved. One month after discharge, the tongue injury was resolved.



CONCLUSION: This case indicated that the tongue and lung tissues are particularly vulnerable to paraquat toxicity, even after a limited exposure.

