Motazedian G, Khojasteh A. World J. Plast. Surg. 2021; 10(2): 107-109.

Pure periorbital electrical injuries are uncommonly reported and may cause both immediate and delayed complications. These injuries are rare and pose a difficult challenge for both ophthalmologist and plastic surgeon. Here we report an unusual case of pure periorbital electrical injury in a 12-yr old boy while drinking water from water dispenser.


Periorbital electrical injury; Water dispenser

