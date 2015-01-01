CONTACT US: Contact info
Pure periorbital electrical injuries are uncommonly reported and may cause both immediate and delayed complications. These injuries are rare and pose a difficult challenge for both ophthalmologist and plastic surgeon. Here we report an unusual case of pure periorbital electrical injury in a 12-yr old boy while drinking water from water dispenser.
Periorbital electrical injury; Water dispenser