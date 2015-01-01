CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Moon P. World J. Plast. Surg. 2021; 10(2): 124-128.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Iran Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons)
DOI
PMID
34307111
Abstract
Abrasions and laceration of face are very common injury in a road traffic accident. Complex Hemi-facial Degloving injury of face is very rare injury in road traffic accident. Reconstruction of face and rehabilitation of patient poses a great challenge to treating surgeon. Here a case of hemifacial Degloving injury of face in A 45-year-old female patient from India is reported.
Language: en
Keywords
Face; Reconstruction; Degloving