Citation
Tyler KA, Schmitz RM. Youth Soc. 2020; 52(2): 272-287.
PMID
34305191
Abstract
We used a life stress framework to examine linkages between distal or primary stressors (e.g., child abuse) and proximal or secondary stressors (e.g., street victimization) and their association with substance use among 150 youth experiencing homelessness in the Midwestern United States.
Keywords
substance use; childhood disadvantage; homeless youth; street environment; stressors