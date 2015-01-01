Abstract

PURPOSE: The primary aim of the work was to evaluate the effect of physical training and pelvic floor muscle training combined with dual tasks (PFMT-DT) in older women on urgency urinary incontinence (UUI). The secondary aim of the work was to evaluate the impact of interventions on static and dynamic balance, risk of falls and fear of falls. SAMPLE: The research sample consisted of 88 older women with UUI, with a mean age of 75 ± 4.3 years. They were randomly divided into two groups: the experimental (n = 40) and control (n = 40) groups.



METHODS: The duration of the intervention was 12 weeks. Both groups underwent physical training three times a week for 30 minutes. In addition, the experimental group received pelvic floor muscle training in different positions and with dual cognitive tasks two times a week for 30 minutes. We used The International Consultation on Incontinence Questionnaire (ICIQ-UI SF), the modified Voiding Diary, and the Overactive Bladder Questionnaire(OAB-q). The risk of falls were assessed according to Tinetti's Performance Oriented Mobility Assessment. Fear of falls was assessed by the Falls Efficacy Scale.



RESULTS: After the treatment, significant differences between groups were recorded in favor of the experimental group in the daytime frequency of voiding (7.6 to 5.3), in nycturia (2.1 to 0.7), in UUI (1.8 to 1.0), OAB-q SS (40.8 to 17.6) and OAB-q HR (61.2 to 83.8) (p ≤ 0.001), with large effect size (ES), as well as in the Tinetti balance and gait and in the fall risk assessment (19.2 to 23.2) (p ≤ 0.001), also with a large ES. For fear of falls, significant differences were noted (80.0 to 71.5) (p ≤ 0.05), with a small ES in favor of the experimental group.



CONCLUSION: The PFMT-DT proved to be an effective intervention in improving the symptoms of OAB and UUI. We were able to significantly reduce the risk of falls according to POMA by about 21% (19.2 ± 2.7 to 23.20 ± 3.25%) in older women with UUI.

