Abstract

This study performed statistical analyses to identify likely crash contributing factors for Head-on Fatal and Serious Injury (FSI) collisions involving heavy vehicles (HVs) on the Queensland state road network. Head-on HV collisions are associated with the largest number of fatalities compared to other crash types in Queensland. However, there is limited relevant literature regarding this type of crashes. Recent studies on road safety research have focused on variants of random parameters models to capture unobserved heterogeneity that may influence the occurrence of crashes. Among such models, random parameters with heterogeneity in means has recently provided better results and has become popular. However, this study illustrates a potential limitation regarding the use of these models without explicitly factoring for excessive zero crash observations. To address this potential limitation, a random parameters with heterogeneity in means and a Lindley distribution is introduced in this study to factor for the unobserved heterogeneity using additional variables as well as site-specific variation from excessive zero crash observations.



RESULTS showed that a Poisson model with random parameters and heterogeneity in means using a Lindley distribution outperformed multiple alternative state-of-the-art specifications in terms of fit as well as overall prediction ability. The analyses using the proposed modelling approach revealed factors likely to affect the likelihood of Head-on FSI crashes involving HVs in Queensland including volume, segment length, period of analysis, terrain type being rolling, curve (moderate/sharp/very sharp) longer than 50% of the corresponding segment length, rural single carriageway with high (>=100 kph) and medium (>=50 and <100 kph) speed limits, and urban single carriageway. Unobserved heterogeneity regarding the parameter for road curvature was explained using rolling terrain type as an explanatory variable. This study has explained variation in the means of random parameters for a road attribute using the effect of a geometric variable, in which several stakeholders are primarily interested.

Language: en