Citation
Behara KNS, Paz A, Arndt O, Baker D. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This study performed statistical analyses to identify likely crash contributing factors for Head-on Fatal and Serious Injury (FSI) collisions involving heavy vehicles (HVs) on the Queensland state road network. Head-on HV collisions are associated with the largest number of fatalities compared to other crash types in Queensland. However, there is limited relevant literature regarding this type of crashes. Recent studies on road safety research have focused on variants of random parameters models to capture unobserved heterogeneity that may influence the occurrence of crashes. Among such models, random parameters with heterogeneity in means has recently provided better results and has become popular. However, this study illustrates a potential limitation regarding the use of these models without explicitly factoring for excessive zero crash observations. To address this potential limitation, a random parameters with heterogeneity in means and a Lindley distribution is introduced in this study to factor for the unobserved heterogeneity using additional variables as well as site-specific variation from excessive zero crash observations.
Language: en
Keywords
Crash frequency; Excessive zeros; Heterogeneity in means; Lindley distribution; Random parameters; Unobserved heterogeneity