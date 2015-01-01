Abstract

Depression is the leading cause of years lived with disability worldwide and PLWHIV present a higher risk of developing depressive symptoms. We aimed to evaluate depressive symptoms and their predictors in virologically suppressed PLWHIV. We conducted a cross-sectional study with 200 PLWHIV. Depressive symptoms were defined as scoring ≥ 14 points in the Beck Depression Inventory II. Most of the participants (58.5%) were men, with a median age of 54 years (IQR: 46.25-59.00). Depressive symptoms' prevalence was 19.5% and they were associated with being divorced/widowed (aOR: 2.93, CI 95%: 1.17-7.37), recurrent falls (aOR: 4.24, CI 95%: 1.07-16.85), pre-frailty (aOR: 3.55, CI 95%: 1.47-8.57), and lower scores in all HRQoL dimensions. Although virologically suppressed PLWHIV presented lower prevalence of depressive symptoms than reported in previous studies in Brazil and South America, they were associated with falls and frailty, highlighting the need for screening.

Language: en