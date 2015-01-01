Abstract

At the ICRP International Conference on Recovery After Nuclear Accidents Session 3.4 Forum on the Transmission of Experience held in December 2020, a panel discussion took place on the topic, 'How to overcome the difficulty to talk about the experience of nuclear accidents?'. The facilitator was Ryoko Ando (NPO Fukushima Dialogue) and the following six people participated as panelists: Atsushi Chiba (teacher at Fukushima Prefectural Asaka High School), Yoshiko Aoki (NPO Group of Storytellers About 311 in Tomioka), Miku Endo (Great East Japan Earthquake and Nuclear Disaster Memorial Museum), Kenji Shiga (former Director of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum), Thierry Schneider (Centre d'étude sur l'Evaluation de la Protection dans le domaine Nucléaire), and Noboru Takamura (Director of Great East Japan Earthquake and Nuclear Disaster Memorial Museum, Nagasaki University).

