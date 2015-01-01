|
Citation
|
Levi-Belz Y. Anxiety Stress Coping 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Recent studies have indicated that grieving after suicide loss can be particularly complex and traumatic. However, studies have recognized the opportunity for personal growth among suicide-loss survivors. This study signifies an effort to develop a comprehensive understanding of the underlying interpersonal facilitators of posttraumatic growth (PTG) among suicide-loss survivors in a longitudinal design.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
longitudinal; belongingness; burdensomeness; posttraumatic growth; self-disclosure; Suicide-loss survivors