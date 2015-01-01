Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent studies have indicated that grieving after suicide loss can be particularly complex and traumatic. However, studies have recognized the opportunity for personal growth among suicide-loss survivors. This study signifies an effort to develop a comprehensive understanding of the underlying interpersonal facilitators of posttraumatic growth (PTG) among suicide-loss survivors in a longitudinal design.



METHOD: Participants included 189 suicide-loss survivors (155 females), aged 21-73, who completed questionnaires of thwarted belongingness (TB), perceived burdensomeness (PB), and self-disclosure at T1. Moreover, participants were assessed on PTG levels at T1, 18 months (T2), and 42 months (T3).



RESULTS: The integrated mediation model indicated that both TB and PB contributed to the PTG trajectory. PB and self-disclosure contributed to PTG at T3 beyond the PTG trajectory across time. We also found self-disclosure to mediate the association of TB and PTG at T2 and T3.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that interpersonal factors play critical roles in contributing to PTG over time among suicide-loss survivors. Basic psychoeducational interventions designed to foster interpersonal behaviors may facilitate achieving PTG among survivors in the aftermath of suicide loss.

