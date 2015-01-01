Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Dental trauma is a highly prevalent problem worldwide. The aim of this study was to describe characteristics of trauma to anterior primary teeth and its sequelae for primary and successor teeth over a 10-year period of assistance at the paediatric dental traumatology clinic in the State University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The data were obtained from the dental records of children assisted from 2006 to 2016. Inclusion criteria were trauma to anterior primary teeth; aged <1 to 9 years at the time of trauma; and at least one follow-up appointment. The data concerning traumatized teeth, child's age, soft tissue injuries, types of traumatic dental injuries and sequelae in both dentitions were collected.



RESULTS: Of the 1230 dental records, 483 (39.3%) were eligible, consisting of 815 teeth. The mean age at the time of trauma was 37.4 months (239 males and 244 females). The most important characteristics were: tooth 51 was most affected; falls, at home, on a ceramic floor, were the main cause; gingival laceration, enamel fracture and intrusive luxation were the most frequent types of trauma; premature tooth loss of primary teeth and enamel discoloration in their successor were the most frequent sequelae; and injuries in the periodontal tissue were demonstrated as the highest risk for sequelae in successors (OR, 3.798; p< 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Most traumatic injuries occur in young children, in their home environment. Consequences for the primary teeth were more frequent compared to the permanent successor tooth. Traumatized primary teeth involving periodontal tissue have more chances to result in sequelae to their successor teeth.

Language: en