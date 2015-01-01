SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Asiimwe D, Egesa WI, Waibi WM, Kajoba D, Kumbakulu PK. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2021; 85: e106233.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijscr.2021.106233

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Kerosene and rodenticides are used in many households in developing countries. This case report aims to discuss the progression and management of a patient with intentional kerosene and rodenticide poisoning. To our knowledge, this is the first documented case of blended kerosene-rodenticide poisoning in medical literature. CASE PRESENTATION: This report describes a 23-year-old man who survived after intramuscular self-injection of 5 ml of kerosene mixed with a rodenticide into his left upper limb, with intent to commit suicide. He was admitted to our hospital following a convulsion and brief loss of consciousness. Compartment syndrome developed within 24 h of admission, necessitating urgent fasciotomy, repeated surgical debridement, limb elevation, wound cleaning and dressing, in addition to intravenous fluids, antibiotics, and close observation. Blood transfusion, phytomenadione (vitamin K1), tetanus toxoid, and analgesics were recommended. The patient also received physiotherapy, and was treated for depression. The limb healed completely, with contractures at the left wrist joint. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: Injected kerosene and rodenticide may result in compartment syndrome and variable local and systemic complications which require multifaceted care and a prolonged follow-up period.

CONCLUSION: Seemingly minor injuries at presentation may quickly progress into considerable complications such as compartment syndrome. It is imperative that physicians comprehensively investigate patients with poisoning for multiorgan dysfunction. Anticipation of local and systemic complications of injected poisons and timely medical and surgical intervention is life-saving.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Case report; Compartment syndrome; Kerosene; Rodenticide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print