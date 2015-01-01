Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Kerosene and rodenticides are used in many households in developing countries. This case report aims to discuss the progression and management of a patient with intentional kerosene and rodenticide poisoning. To our knowledge, this is the first documented case of blended kerosene-rodenticide poisoning in medical literature. CASE PRESENTATION: This report describes a 23-year-old man who survived after intramuscular self-injection of 5 ml of kerosene mixed with a rodenticide into his left upper limb, with intent to commit suicide. He was admitted to our hospital following a convulsion and brief loss of consciousness. Compartment syndrome developed within 24 h of admission, necessitating urgent fasciotomy, repeated surgical debridement, limb elevation, wound cleaning and dressing, in addition to intravenous fluids, antibiotics, and close observation. Blood transfusion, phytomenadione (vitamin K1), tetanus toxoid, and analgesics were recommended. The patient also received physiotherapy, and was treated for depression. The limb healed completely, with contractures at the left wrist joint. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: Injected kerosene and rodenticide may result in compartment syndrome and variable local and systemic complications which require multifaceted care and a prolonged follow-up period.



CONCLUSION: Seemingly minor injuries at presentation may quickly progress into considerable complications such as compartment syndrome. It is imperative that physicians comprehensively investigate patients with poisoning for multiorgan dysfunction. Anticipation of local and systemic complications of injected poisons and timely medical and surgical intervention is life-saving.

Language: en