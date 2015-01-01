|
Citation
|
Schwartz J, Ginder W. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Combine National Collegiate Health Assessment (NCHA) measures indicating LGBTQ + membership into a single variable in order to analyze health responses of this group as compared to their cisgender, heterosexual (cis-het) peers. Participants: Students at a liberal arts university who completed the Spring 2019 NCHA-II study (n = 1107).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; LGBT; sexual orientation; gender identity; NCHA