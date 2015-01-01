Abstract

Combine National Collegiate Health Assessment (NCHA) measures indicating LGBTQ + membership into a single variable in order to analyze health responses of this group as compared to their cisgender, heterosexual (cis-het) peers. Participants: Students at a liberal arts university who completed the Spring 2019 NCHA-II study (n = 1107).



METHODS: Four different NCHA sexual orientation and gender identification variables were combined, creating a new variable to examine the campus LGBTQ + student sub-sample as a single, complete group. That group was then compared to cis-het students across multiple variables.



RESULTS: LGBTQ + students reported statistically significant differences for key variables such as suicide attempts, suicidal ideation, and self-harm, as well as for stressors that impact academic success such as discrimination.



CONCLUSIONS: This analysis indicates that the challenges campus LGBTQ + students face are much different than their cis-het peers. Support from campus community members is suggested to reduce negative impacts for these students.

