SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schwartz J, Ginder W. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2021.1950730

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Combine National Collegiate Health Assessment (NCHA) measures indicating LGBTQ + membership into a single variable in order to analyze health responses of this group as compared to their cisgender, heterosexual (cis-het) peers. Participants: Students at a liberal arts university who completed the Spring 2019 NCHA-II study (n = 1107).

METHODS: Four different NCHA sexual orientation and gender identification variables were combined, creating a new variable to examine the campus LGBTQ + student sub-sample as a single, complete group. That group was then compared to cis-het students across multiple variables.

RESULTS: LGBTQ + students reported statistically significant differences for key variables such as suicide attempts, suicidal ideation, and self-harm, as well as for stressors that impact academic success such as discrimination.

CONCLUSIONS: This analysis indicates that the challenges campus LGBTQ + students face are much different than their cis-het peers. Support from campus community members is suggested to reduce negative impacts for these students.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; LGBT; sexual orientation; gender identity; NCHA

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print