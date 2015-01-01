|
Citation
|
Hume CH, Wright BJ, Kinsella GJ. J. Int. Neuropsychol. Soc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Older age is often identified as a risk factor for poor outcome from traumatic brain injury (TBI). However, this relates predominantly to mortality following moderate-severe TBI. It remains unclear whether increasing age exerts risk on the expected recovery from mild TBI (mTBI). In this systematic review of mTBI in older age (60+ years), a focus was to identify outcome through several domains - cognition, psychological health, and life participation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mTBI; Activities of daily living (MeSH); Aged (MeSH); Brain concussion (MeSH); Cognition (MeSH); Mental health (MeSH); Older age; Social participation (MeSH)