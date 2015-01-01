|
Jung W, Kim D, Nam S, Zhu Y. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
In this study, we implemented machine learning models that can detect suicidality posts on Twitter. We randomly selected and annotated 20,000 tweets and explored metadata and text features to build effective models. Metadata features were studied in great details to understand their possibility and importance in suicidality detection models.
Language: en
Classification; social media; machine learning; feature extraction; suicidality detection