Abstract

CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Knowledge of work-related eye trauma in the construction and manufacturing industries will facilitate planning of policies and practices to protect against such occurrences.



BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to compare demographic, epidemiological, and clinical characteristics of work-related eye trauma in workers in the construction and manufacturing industries.



METHODS: Medical board disability reports of subjects who experienced work-related eye trauma were investigated in this retrospective comparative study. Subjects were separated into two groups - construction and manufacturing - and the demographic, epidemiologic, and clinical characteristics within the two groups were compared.



RESULTS: The construction group included 138 eyes of 132 subjects and the manufacturing group included 82 eyes of 77 subjects. Demographic characteristics of the groups were similar (p > 0.05). The number of work-related eye trauma incidents was found as decreased during winter in construction (p < 0.001), but a similar trend was not found in manufacturing (p > 0.05). Head traumas as reason for work-related eye trauma (p < 0.001), and concomitant systemic diseases including bone fracture and traumatic brain injuries (p < 0.001 and p = 0.012) were significantly associated with eye trauma in manufacturing. Open globe injury was more common in construction (p = 0.046), and chemical injury was more common in manufacturing (p < 0.001). Retinal detachment was more prevalent in construction (p = 0.042). Hand motion or worse final visual acuity was more prevalent in manufacturing (p = 0.007) and the final visual acuity better than 6/60 was more prevalent in construction (p = 0.045).



CONCLUSION: Chemical injuries are more common in manufacturing, whereas open globe injuries and retinal detachments occur more frequently in construction. Permanent low vision and blindness are more commonly associated with work-related eye trauma in manufacturing.

