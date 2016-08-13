Abstract

Correction to: Environ Monit Assess (2021) 193:386 https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-021-09119-6



The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The sub-section under Satellite datasets and pre-processing section contained two subsections namely, 1) Optical data and pre-processing, and 2) SAR data and pre-processing. These two sections contained misplaced texts. The second paragraph from the subsection, Optical data and pre-processing contained texts from the subsection SAR data and pre-processing and vice versa. The misplaced texts have been replaced below.

Optical data and pre‑processing



Sentinel-2 mission is a constellation of two earth observation satellites which provides wide-swath, high-resolution, multispectral imagery. In the present study, Level-1C product representing Top-of-Atmosphere (TOA) reflectance images and ortho-rectified images is considered for the analysis (Gascon et al., 2014). This product contains 13 spectral bands at various spatial resolutions, out of which, bands 4, 6, and 3 are at 10-m, 20-m, and 60-m spatial resolutions respectively (Van der Meer et al., 2014). However, the present study uses only green (560 nm), red (665 nm), near-infrared (NIR, 865 nm), and short-wave infrared (SWIR, 2190 nm) bands. In order to assess the potential of Sentinel-2 data for automatic landslide detection, the cloud-free imagery acquired shortly before and after the landslide on 13 August 2016 are used in this study (see Fig. 3). These bands are resampled to 20-m pixel spacing for further analysis. In addition, the pre- and post-landslide imagery are co-registered, using pre-landslide data as master and post-landslide data as slave, to effectively analyze the underlying changes which occurred due to the landslide...

