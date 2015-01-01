|
Citation
|
Kroll MW, Ross DL, Brave MA, Williams HE. Int. J. Legal Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Risks of handheld electrical weapons include head impact trauma associated with uncontrolled falls, ocular probe penetration injuries, thermal injuries from the ignition of volatile fumes, and weapon confusion police-involved shooting. There is also an uncommon but critical risk of a shooting after a subject gained control of an officer's electrical weapons.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Firearm; CEW; Electrical weapon; Gunshot injury; TASER; Weapon retention