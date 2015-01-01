Abstract

Despite decades of strategic intervention, Queensland's suicide rates exceed both national and global rates. This is surely an indicator that not enough is being done to address this cause of death. The authors suggest that this problem may be addressed, in part, by provision of improved suicide awareness training for nurses. The purpose of this review was to support this through examination of the contemporary status of suicide awareness training in Queensland nurses, the efficacy of suicide awareness training in general, and the experiences of nurses, other health professionals, and suicidal patients in healthcare settings. We concluded that while efficacious, suicide awareness training in Queensland nurses is presently inadequate, and that both nurses and patients may benefit from improved suicide awareness training.

Language: en