Abstract

AIM: To describe promotive and risk factors for children's mental health at the individual, interpersonal, organizational, community and public policy levels of the socioecological environment.



DESIGN: A descriptive qualitative interview study.



METHODS: Data were collected in Finland during autumn 2019 via semi-structured interviews. Participants (n = 23) comprised public health nurses who worked in child health clinics and school healthcare. Data were analyzed using inductive content analysis.



RESULTS: Several promotive and risk factors were identified to have affected children's mental health. Intra-family factors were the most important in the opinion of public health nurses, and they were most concerned about family related risk factors. In addition, the descriptions of nurses revealed that children are in a socially unequal position in terms of their place of residence. It was also uncovered that there were fewer social and healthcare and leisure services in small municipalities, the distances to services were longer, which was perceived to complicate the use of services, and the fear of stigma was greater.



CONCLUSION: According to public health nurses, factors at the individual, interpersonal, organizational, community and public policy levels of the socioecological environment affect children's mental health and overall well-being. Consequently, the promotion of children's mental health should be emphasized at every level of the society, considering the whole family. IMPACT: This study indicated the importance of considering factors that affect children's mental health at all levels of the socioecological environment. The results can be reflected in the relation of the socioecological model of health promotion and used in planning the work of nurses in primary healthcare and other relevant nursing settings to emphasize promotive and preventive work.

Language: en