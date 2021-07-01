|
Kearns JC, Brown SL, Cero I, Gorman KR, Nock MK, Keane TM, Marx BP. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 294: 430-440.
BACKGROUND: Suicidal and nonsuicidal self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs) are major health concerns among military veterans yet little is known about the temporal relations among these outcomes. This study examined the temporal relations between suicidal and nonsuicidal SITBs among higher-risk veterans. Specifically, we identified when SITBs emerged and evaluated the role of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in the medical lethality of suicide attempts (SA), relative risk, and survival time of suicidal SITBs (i.e., suicide ideation [SI], suicide plan, SA).
Suicide; Suicide attempt; Veterans; Military; Nonsuicidal self-injury