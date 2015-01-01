|
Citation
|
Skaggs L, Heizler A, Kalscheur D, Miles A, Barkholtz HM. J. Anal. Toxicol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Preston Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this work, 114 volunteers were dosed with 80-proof liquor to produce peak blood- or breath- alcohol concentration of 0.040 to 0.080 g/100mL blood or g/210L breath. This was followed by a 30-minute deprivation period before simultaneous blood and breath samples were collected and the alcohol concentration quantified. Blood alcohol concentration was determined by gas chromatography with flame ionization detection and breath alcohol concentration by a dual-sensor Intox EC/IR II instrument. Paired Student t-tests showed that differences between paired blood and breath alcohol results differed significantly.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
pharmacokinetics; forensic toxicology; blood alcohol; breath alcohol; EC/IR II