Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between postconcussion exercise volume and changes in depression, anxiety, dizziness, and postural stability.



DESIGN: Secondary analysis of a single-site prospective clinical trial. SETTING: Cerebrovascular research laboratory. PARTICIPANTS: Participants completed questionnaires and underwent tests of gait and balance within 2 weeks of a concussion (mean = 11 ± 3 days postconcussion) and approximately 1 month later (mean = 41 ± 7 days postconcussion). Exercise volume was tracked by weekly exercise logs. INTERVENTIONS: On the basis of a previous work classifying exercise volume following concussion, we grouped participants according to self-reported exercise volume between visits as high exercise volume (≥150 min/wk) or low exercise volume (<150 min/wk). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Participants completed assessments evaluating anxiety and depression (Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale), dizziness (Dizziness Handicap Inventory), and postural stability (tandem gait and modified Balance Error Scoring System).



RESULTS: Thirty-eight participants completed the study, of which 22 were in the high exercise volume group (mean = 71 ± 40 min/wk; 16.8 ± 2.1 years; 59% female) and 16 were in the low exercise volume group (mean = 379 ± 187 min/wk; 17.5 ± 2.1 years; 31% female). Although depression symptoms were not significantly different initially (mean difference = 1.5; 95% CI, -0.68 to 3.68; P =.24), the high exercise volume group had significantly lower depression symptom scores at follow-up (mean difference = 3.0; 95% CI, 1.40 to 4.47; P <.001). Anxiety symptoms (mean difference = 2.8; 95% CI, 0.3 to 5.4; P = 0.03), dizziness symptoms (mean difference = 10.9; 95% CI, 0.2 to 21.5; P =.047), single-task tandem gait (mean difference = 3.1 seconds; 95% CI, 0.2 to 6.0; P =.04), and dual-task tandem gait (mean difference = 4.2 seconds; 95% CI, 0.2 to 8.2; P =.04) were significantly better among the high exercise volume group.



CONCLUSION: Greater exercise volumes were associated with lower depression, anxiety, and dizziness symptoms, and faster tandem gait performance. These preliminary findings suggest a potentially beneficial role for exercise within several different domains commonly affected by concussion.

