Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the incidence of and assess risk factors for repetitive traumatic brain injury (TBI) among older adults in the United States.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study. SETTING: Administrative claims data obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Chronic Conditions Data Warehouse. PARTICIPANTS: Individuals 65 years or older and diagnosed with TBI between July 2008 and September 2012 drawn from a 5% random sample of US Medicare beneficiaries. MAIN MEASURES: Repetitive TBI was identified as a second TBI occurring at least 90 days after the first occurrence of TBI following an 18-month TBI-free period. We identified factors associated with repetitive TBI using a log-binomial model.



RESULTS: A total of 38 064 older Medicare beneficiaries experienced a TBI. Of these, 4562 (12%) beneficiaries sustained at least one subsequent TBI over up to 5 years of follow-up. The unadjusted incidence rate of repetitive TBI was 3022 (95% CI, 2935-3111) per 100 000 person-years. Epilepsy was the strongest predictor of repetitive TBI (relative risk [RR] = 1.44; 95% CI, 1.25-1.56), followed by Alzheimer disease and related dementias (RR = 1.32; 95% CI 1.20-1.45), and depression (RR = 1.30; 95% CI, 1.21-1.38).



CONCLUSIONS: Injury prevention and fall-reduction interventions could be targeted to identify groups of older adults at an increased risk of repetitive head injury. Future work should focus on injury-reduction initiatives to reduce the risk of repetitive TBI as well as assessment of outcomes related to repetitive TBI.

