Abstract

Tricuspid regurgitation (TR) is an uncommon and underdiagnosed complication of blunt chest trauma. Typical mechanisms include torn chordae, papillary muscle rupture, and radial leaflet tear. We describe an unusual case of traumatic TR due to circumferential avulsion of the anterior tricuspid leaflet from the tricuspid annulus and the crucial role of multimodality imaging in its diagnosis and treatment.

