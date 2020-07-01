SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bamira DG, Dwivedi A, Bhatla P, Halpern D, Vainrib AF, Kim E, Zias E, Saric M. J. Am. Coll. Cardiol. Case Rep. 2020; 2(14): 2156-2161.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jaccas.2020.07.056

34317128

Tricuspid regurgitation (TR) is an uncommon and underdiagnosed complication of blunt chest trauma. Typical mechanisms include torn chordae, papillary muscle rupture, and radial leaflet tear. We describe an unusual case of traumatic TR due to circumferential avulsion of the anterior tricuspid leaflet from the tricuspid annulus and the crucial role of multimodality imaging in its diagnosis and treatment.


Language: en

motor vehicle accident; 3D, 3-dimensional; avulsion; cardiac magnetic resonance imaging; CT, computed tomography; leaflet tear; RA, right atrium; RV, right ventricle; TR, tricuspid regurgitation; transesophageal echocardiography; tricuspid valve; TV, tricuspid valve

