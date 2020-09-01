SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pandey Y, Owen B, Birnbaum G, Tabbaa R, Hamzeh I, Lakkis N, Kayani W. J. Am. Coll. Cardiol. Case Rep. 2020; 2(15): 2295-2298.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jaccas.2020.09.021

PMID

34317158

Abstract

Coronary artery dissection is a rare complication of blunt chest wall trauma. We report a case of acute left anterior descending and right coronary artery dissections after a motor vehicle accident. The musculoskeletal injuries obscured the cardiac symptoms. Electrocardiogram and bedside echocardiogram revealed cardiac pathology, which prompted urgent coronary angiography and intervention.


Language: en

Keywords

CT, computed tomography; acute coronary syndrome; coronary angiography; dissection; ECG, electrocardiogram; LAD, left anterior descending coronary artery; RCA, right coronary artery; TIMI, Thrombolysis In Myocardial Infarction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print