|
Citation
|
Pandey Y, Owen B, Birnbaum G, Tabbaa R, Hamzeh I, Lakkis N, Kayani W. J. Am. Coll. Cardiol. Case Rep. 2020; 2(15): 2295-2298.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34317158
|
Abstract
|
Coronary artery dissection is a rare complication of blunt chest wall trauma. We report a case of acute left anterior descending and right coronary artery dissections after a motor vehicle accident. The musculoskeletal injuries obscured the cardiac symptoms. Electrocardiogram and bedside echocardiogram revealed cardiac pathology, which prompted urgent coronary angiography and intervention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
CT, computed tomography; acute coronary syndrome; coronary angiography; dissection; ECG, electrocardiogram; LAD, left anterior descending coronary artery; RCA, right coronary artery; TIMI, Thrombolysis In Myocardial Infarction