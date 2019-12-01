|
Citation
Rao VN, Fudim M, Griffin A, Rymer JA, Jones WS, Koweek LMH, Smith TP, Marin D, DeVore AD. J. Am. Coll. Cardiol. Case Rep. 2020; 2(3): 406-410.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34317252
Abstract
A 77-year-old man with history of ischemic cardiomyopathy and left ventricular assist device (LVAD) presented with abdominal pain after a lawn mower accident. Examination and imaging revealed a displaced LVAD driveline and a pericardial hematoma secondary to traumatic coronary artery injury. The patient was treated with coronary artery coil embolization.
Language: en
Keywords
computed tomography; CT, computed tomography; RCA, right coronary artery; cardiac assist devices; cardiomyopathy; coronary vessel anomaly; ICD, implantable cardioverter-defibrillator; LAD, left anterior descending artery; left ventricular assist device; LVAD, left ventricular assist device; percutaneous coronary intervention