Citation
Petersen M, Koller K, Straley C, Reed E. Ment. Health Clin. 2021; 11(4): 238-242.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists)
DOI
PMID
34316419
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Researchers have found anandamide (an endocannabinoid) and cannabinoid type 1 receptor activation encourages extinction of aversive memories. Some theorize cannabinoids such as those in cannabis may provide a new treatment approach for PTSD, while others suggest it may worsen symptomology. The objective of the current study was to determine if cannabis use impacts the success of evidence-based intensive outpatient PTSD treatment in a veteran population.
Language: en
Keywords
PTSD; trauma; cannabis; posttraumatic stress disorder